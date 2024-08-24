Medical institutions to adopt 30 villages for drug awareness programmes in Puducherry

Medical institutions in Puducherry have been tasked with adopting around 30 localities in the Union Territory (UT) to carry out awareness programmes on the harmful effects of drugs on youth and society at large.

A decision to seek the expertise of the medical fraternity to provide counselling and create awareness on drug addiction was taken at a meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), chaired by District Collector A. Kulothungan, on Friday (August 23, 2024). NCORD is an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure coordination among various stakeholders from the grassroots level to tackle drug menace in the country.

The 30 localities in Puducherry were chosen based on the inputs gathered during investigations following the arrest of drug peddlers and seizure of drugs and other banned tobacco items in recent times.

A collective effort

Mr. Kulothungan told The Hindu that for the first time, representatives of medical institutions were invited for the district-level meeting of the NCORD held on Friday. The deans of 12 medical institutions attended the meeting, he said, adding that in the first phase, the medical colleges would be adopting 30 areas that are spread across the urban and rural areas of Puducherry.

“A survey will also be conducted in the 30 identified places from where instances of drug abuse and seizures were reported. It will be a collective effort of various departments, including the police, social welfare, and district administration. Based on the survey inputs, various intervention programmes are planned,” he said.

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research will be the referral centre for major de-addiction programmes. A rehabilitation programme was also being worked out for those who had come out of addiction, he added.

A vocational training programme would be conducted to enhance the skills of 20 people who recently underwent de-addiction programmes, he said.

A sum of ₹2 lakh would be utilised to develop the skills of those who have successfully completed de-addiction programmes, and the services of NGOs would be utilised for vocational training, he added.

Mr. Kulothungan said the crackdown on drug peddlers had been yielding results in recent months. The drug cases registered in the month of June was 11; it was 8 in July and 6 as of August 23. Around 6.958 kg of ganja and 1,616 Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps were seized in the last three months, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya, Sub Divisional Magistrates, and other senior officers attended the meeting.