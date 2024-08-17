GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Medical fraternity in Puducherry form human chain as part of protest over Kolkata incident

Published - August 17, 2024 09:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
As part of the indefinite strike called by the JIPMER Resident Doctors Association over the rape and murder of a PG trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the medical fraternity and para medical staff in Puducherry on Saturday evening formed a human chain from JIPMER to Rajiv Gandhi statue. They also held rallies inside the JIPMER campus and performed skits to create awareness among the general public about the crime.

Doctors, nurses and medical students from Puducherry Government Medical College, General Hospital and private medical colleges joined the human chain to protest against the rape and murder of the trainee. 

The resident doctors, faculty association, UG students, registered nurses and those working in the allied sectors at JIPMER had called for an indefinite strike to press for a proper and transparent investigation into the case. Apart from seeking a detailed probe into the crime, the medical fraternity of JIPMER also wanted implementation of the Central Protection Act or an equivalent law to ensure the protection of health care workers across the country.

The doctors also wanted action against the perpetrators of vandalism at the Kolkata hospital. They have decided to continue with the indefinite strike by halting academic activities, elective OPD, wards and OT services. However, the emergency services, emergency laboratory services, dialysis, cancer chemotherapy units and ICU will function as usual.

