Medical college in Puducherry will not admit COVID-19 patients

PUDUCHERRY

21 August 2021 13:05 IST

The Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute will revive functioning of its outpatient units and its college; COVID-19 patients will be admitted to the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases

The Health Department has decided not to accommodate COVID-19 patients at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute hereafter.

Instead, COVID-19 patients would be admitted at the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases (GHCD), Gorimedu.“Only a few patients are remaining at the medical college. We have stopped new admissions. Already 22 patients have been admitted at GHCD for COVID-19 treatment,” a senior Health Department official told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

The decision, he said, was taken after the Chief Minister’s directive to the department to revive functioning of outpatient units and functioning of the college. The medical college remained the main centre in providing treatment to virus infected patients during the first and second waves.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader R. Siva has urged the government to reconsider the decision. In the wake of warnings by experts about a possible third wave of COVID-19, the decision to close the medical college for treatment could hamper the government’s efforts to contain the virus at an early stage, he said in a statement.“The hospital played a key role in providing timely treatment for patients during peak time of the virus in the UT. It used to treat more than 400 patients at one time. It is the only centre under government control with all facilities. So, the decision not to admit COVID-19 patients should be revisited,” he added.