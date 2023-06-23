ADVERTISEMENT

Medical college in Puducherry gets permission for admitting students to MBBS course

June 23, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The NMC had cancelled permission to the college citing lacunae in implementation of Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance system for staff and installation of CCTV cameras on the campus

The Hindu Bureau

The National Medical Commission has granted permission to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute to admit 150 MBBS students this academic year. The Commission has communicated to the Dean of the medical college on Friday that it was satisfied with the compliance measures. The Appeal Committee of NMC has “unanimously decided to grant continuation of recognition of 150 MBBS degree seats to the institute for five years,” the communication said.

Last month, the NMC had cancelled permission to the college for admission this year citing lacunae in implementation of Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance system for staff and installation of CCTV cameras on the college campus.

