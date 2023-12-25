GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Medical College admin defrauded in online scam

December 25, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

An administrator at a private medical college has become the latest victim of online fraud after losing ₹24.85 lakh in an investment scam.

According to Puducherry cyber crime unit, victim, who was from Salem, was working as personnel manager in a private medical college here and was recently made an offer on WhatsApp from someone posing as the “HR manager” of a well-known private company in India, of netting a whopping 20% profit per day on investment.

Under the offer, the money was sent to the investor’s bank account immediately after completing a set of assigned tasks. Once the victim took the bait, ₹10,000 was deposited to his bank account. Then, on completing the first task, which was to subscribe to 20 YouTube channels, another deposit of ₹21,000 was made in a span of two hours.

When, the manager upped the stakes with an investment of ₹35 lakh over four days, his bank account showed a sum of ₹52 lakh. However, he soon found out that there was no money to withdraw and was duped.

Cyber Crime SP S. Bascarane said a case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.

He urged the public to not fall for such dubious schemes.

In Puducherry, more than 3,100 people have been caught in cyber scams losing money to the tune of ₹32 crore this year, cyber crime police said.

