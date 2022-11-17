Medical admissions draft merit list released in Puducherry

Trending
The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has published the draft merit list for MBBS/BDS/BAMS/ BVSc degree courses with respect to the government quota and the All India Quota (management quota) and NRI/minority quota in private self-financing medical and dental colleges in the Union Territory.
The list is available on the website www.centacpuducherry.in. The category-wise (SC/OBC/MBC/EBC/BCM/FF) lists have also been published, according to a press release.
