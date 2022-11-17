Medical admissions draft merit list released in Puducherry

November 17, 2022 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Centralised Admission Committee has released the list that can be accessed on its website

The Hindu Bureau

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has published the draft merit list for MBBS/BDS/BAMS/ BVSc degree courses with respect to the government quota and the All India Quota (management quota) and NRI/minority quota in private self-financing medical and dental colleges in the Union Territory.

The list is available on the website www.centacpuducherry.in. The category-wise (SC/OBC/MBC/EBC/BCM/FF) lists have also been published, according to a press release.

