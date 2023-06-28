HamberMenu
Media must spread awareness about education for girls and women: Puducherry Health Secretary

If a girl child gets an education, it augurs well for the whole family, C. Udaya Kumar said at a media workshop; he also stressed the important role played by the media during the Covid-19 pandemic, in spreading awareness about safety measures

June 28, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
(From left) Ashwani Kumar, Director of ICMR-Vector Control Research Centre, Puducherry Health Secretary C. Udaya Kumar and M. Annadurai, Additional Director General of PIB, Chennai, at a workshop for journalists in Puducherry on Wednesday

(From left) Ashwani Kumar, Director of ICMR-Vector Control Research Centre, Puducherry Health Secretary C. Udaya Kumar and M. Annadurai, Additional Director General of PIB, Chennai, at a workshop for journalists in Puducherry on Wednesday | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Puducherry Health Secretary C. Udaya Kumar, on Wednesday, highlighted the role played by the media in creating awareness about social issues.

Inaugurating a workshop for media persons, organised by the Press Information Bureau, Chennai, he said the media had played a crucial role in spreading awareness on COVID-19. Acknowledging the role played by the media in the containment of the coronavirus, he said people became aware of the need to wear masks, the importance of hand washing and the need to maintain physical distances in crowded places due to the active efforts of the print and visual media.

Mr. Kumar also highlighted the role played by the media in educating people on hygiene, and on the efforts to make the country open defecation free. “In fact, the media has done a great social service in creating awareness on such issues,” he said.

Urging the media to spread awareness on women’s education, the bureaucrat said the Central government’s scheme ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ would go a long way towards the emancipation of women. “If a girl child gets education, it augers well for the entire family,” he said.

Director, Indian Council of Medical Research-Vector Control Research Centre, Department of Health Research, Government of India, Ashwani Kumar and Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chennai, M. Annadurai, were also present.

