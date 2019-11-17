Media is crucial to ensure citizens’ participation in governance: Kiran Bedi

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has hailed the contribution of media in strengthening democracy.

Participating in the National Press Day celebrations organised by the Raj Nivas on Saturday, Ms. Bedi said the media played a pivotal role in highlighting the problems of people.

Crucial inputs

“Media is critical to citizen engagement in ensuring participation in governance and administration. More informed the people more the pressure on public officials to serve [and] more the integrity in services,” she said.

Pointing out the contribution of media, the Lt. Governor said the inputs given by the media here were taken seriously by Raj Nivas. “Our work in Raj Nivas begins every day with the review of newspaper reports and accordingly action initiated,” Ms. Bedi said.

Earlier in the day, Ms Bedi along with a team of officials, visited Orlandai lake.

In a WhatsApp message to reporters, Ms Bedi said the team surveyed 105 acres surrounding the lake. It was decided to desilt the lake, strengthen its shoulders and construct a walkway.

The work would be taken up either using funds available for Smart City project or the corporate social responsibility. “Such a development of the lake and the area will save the lake from encroachments, besides enhancing the quality of life in the whole region,” Ms. Bedi added.