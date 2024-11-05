GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Measures to improve traffic situation discussed at an inter-departmental meeting

Published - November 05, 2024 10:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
DIG Sathiyasundaram chairing the meeting on traffic management in Puducherry on Tuesday.

DIG Sathiyasundaram chairing the meeting on traffic management in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Police Department on Tuesday organised an inter-departmental meeting to discuss measures to improve the traffic situation in Puducherry.

The meeting chaired by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Law and Order, Sathiyasundaram, was attended by senior police officers, and officials from the departments of Local Administration, Public Works and Electricity.

The need to introduce paid two-wheeler parking system on Jawaharlal Nehru Street, White Town, and issues pertaining to road improvement were discussed, said an official.

The police stressed the need to widen certain stretch of roads, shift electric posts and replace old signage.

The necessity to close certain gaps in medians, constructed along the East Coast Road and highways, was also discussed.

The police also urged works utilities to intimate the traffic wing before carrying out any construction or cable laying work.

The meeting also examined various ways to implement the Collector’s directive to remove unauthorised two-wheeler business units functioning on pavements.

“The Collector has directed the removal of unregistered two-wheeler rental business units functioning on pavements this week itself,” the official said.

