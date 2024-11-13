Stringent measures in place to check drug distribution and sale

The administration will intensify measures to monitor and check drug trafficking and sale.

The decision was made at a recent meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), chaired by District Collector A. Kulothungan.

The meeting, involving officials from various departments, deliberated on strict monitoring and prevention of drug trafficking and sale, a press note said.

The meeting also discussed promotion of awareness of the ill effects of drug abuse, especially the drug prevention initiatives currently being conducted in schools and colleges.

The Collector instructed officials concerned to complete the work of drawing yellow lines on roads at a distance of 100 metres from educational institutions as soon as possible and to continue monitoring whether tobacco products were being sold in the shops in that radius.

He also called upon related departments to work together in all activities carried out by the district administration related to drug prevention.

Soma Sekhar Apparao Kotaru, Deputy Collector (South), Ishita Rathi, Sub Collector, R. Kalaivanan, Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Isha Singh, Forest Superintendent of Police (East), M.M. Vinayaraj, Deputy Collector, V.G. Sivagami, Joint Director of School Education, K.P. Sreejith, Revenue Officer, and officials from Departments of Social Welfare, Health, Agriculture, Drugs Control, and Intelligence Bureau of Indian Coast Guard attended the meeting.