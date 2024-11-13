 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stringent measures in place to check drug distribution and sale

Updated - November 13, 2024 08:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector A. Kulothungan chairing a meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre with officials from various departments recently.

District Collector A. Kulothungan chairing a meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre with officials from various departments recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The administration will intensify measures to monitor and check drug trafficking and sale.

The decision was made at a recent meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), chaired by District Collector A. Kulothungan.

The meeting, involving officials from various departments, deliberated on strict monitoring and prevention of drug trafficking and sale, a press note said.

The meeting also discussed promotion of awareness of the ill effects of drug abuse, especially the drug prevention initiatives currently being conducted in schools and colleges.

The Collector instructed officials concerned to complete the work of drawing yellow lines on roads at a distance of 100 metres from educational institutions as soon as possible and to continue monitoring whether tobacco products were being sold in the shops in that radius.

He also called upon related departments to work together in all activities carried out by the district administration related to drug prevention.

Soma Sekhar Apparao Kotaru, Deputy Collector (South), Ishita Rathi, Sub Collector, R. Kalaivanan, Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Isha Singh, Forest Superintendent of Police (East), M.M. Vinayaraj, Deputy Collector, V.G. Sivagami, Joint Director of School Education, K.P. Sreejith, Revenue Officer, and officials from Departments of Social Welfare, Health, Agriculture, Drugs Control, and Intelligence Bureau of Indian Coast Guard attended the meeting.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.