Measures against drunken driving to be intensified in Puducherry, says SSP

July 22, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime/Intelligence and Traffic, Brijendra Kumar Yadav, on Saturday said the traffic police have decided to restart vehicle checks to detect drunken driving.

Addressing a press conference here, the SSP said the outbreak of COVID-19 led to a slowdown in the drive against drunken driving using breath analyser. “Now, we have decided to revive vehicle check to detect drunken driving which is a serious offence and those who are found driving after consuming alcohol will be punished,” he said.

Research has shown that a drunk person has very little time to react in the event of an accident. A drunk person could endanger his own life and that of other road users, he remarked.

On making helmet-wearing mandatory, the SSP said the effort of the police was to make people become aware of the importance of using the headgear. “It should be voluntary. People should make it a habit to wear helmet for their own safety,” he said. Steps were taken to improve traffic rule compliance by public transport and also avoid illegal parking, he said.