Model Code of Conduct continues to be in force in U.T., check posts dismantled in Puducherry, Karaikal regions

April 23, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Elections Department has clarified that it would not be possible to take a decision on lifting the Model Code of Conduct considering the interest of Puducherry alone.

According to a top official in the department, the Election Commission of India has imposed the Model Code of Conduct till the completion of Lok Sabha election process on June 4.

The demand made by certain political parties and traders to lift the MCC in the Union Territory citing completion of poll to the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat will not be entertained by the Commission, the official said.

However, he said after polling got completed in the Union Territory on April 19, the department has dismantled check-posts and flying squads in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. The check-posts would remain in Yanam and Mahe regions, till the completion of elections in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, considering the geographical position of the enclaves, he told The Hindu.

“Immediately after the polling on last Friday, we removed the check-posts erected to enforce MCC pertaining to inflow of money and liquor into Puducherry and Karaikal regions. The specially-constituted flying squads have become non-existent after the poll in the Union Territory,” the official said.

On the concerns expressed by traders about restrictions on carrying cash, the official said even before polling people were allowed to carry cash above ₹50,000, but with valid documents. “The squads and check-posts set up ahead of the polling have become non-existent. Vehicle checks are not that vigorous, as it was during polling days. People are free to carry cash with valid documents. Traders need not worry about carrying out their routine business,” he added.

On the administrative side, the existing works can be continued without reference to the Election Commission. There will not be any bar to release of funds for the completed portion of any work, subject to observance of procedures laid down and concurrence of the Finance Department. There is no restriction on projects that have actually commenced after obtaining mandatory sanction, he said.

A Screening Committee, headed by Chief Secretary, is also in place to refer to the Commission, through Chief Electoral Officer, if the government wants to take up any proposal deemed urgent, the official said