MBMA scheme gets over 7 lakh invoices for prize money

January 31, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 7,89,800 consumers have uploaded invoices of goods purchased in Mera Bill Mera Adhikar (MBMA) online application to get incentives after the MBMA scheme was launched in September last year by the Union government to encourage customers to obtain bills while making purchases.

The MBMA scheme, designed by the country’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, was aimed at encouraging consumers to ask for genuine invoices from sellers so as to inculcate tax complaint behaviour. The entries would be selected for cash prize through lucky draws.

As a pilot project, the MBMA was launched in States such as Haryana, Assam, Gujarat and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. In a release, N. Padmasri, Commissioner, CGST, Puducherry, said the scheme has come to an end on January 31.

“In Puducherry, it was observed that after initial increase in the MBMA online application, the uploading of invoices have come down in December. As many as 12, 974 customers have uploaded invoices in September. The number came down to 6,143 in January this year. There are 54 number of winners for ₹10,000 lucky draw and 3 numbers of ₹10 lakh lucky draw from Puducherry. The amount has been credited to the bank accounts of winners,”’ she said.

The scheme has now been discontinued in its present form for the time being, the press release said.

