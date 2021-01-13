MBBS mop-up counselling today

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has issued a revised schedule for mop-up counselling for MBBS across quota categories via web conferencing mode on Wednesday.
A CENTAC press note said the counselling for NRI, government quota and management quota MBBS seats would be held via video conferencing in view the Covid-19 pandemic.
The web link will be sent to all candidates who deposit fee money in advance. In case of difficulty, if any, in participating through web conferencing due to connectivity issues, the candidates will be allowed to call in on the phone numbers 9566688077 8778157517 and choose the seats.
According to the revised counselling schedule, counselling for NRI quota will be at 9.30 a.m., government quota (reserved candidates) at 10 a.m., government quota (open) at 10.30 a.m. and management quota (which is open to all candidates on an all-India basis) at 2 p.m.
The video conferencing facility is also available region-wise and candidates with connectivity issues/ without proper facility to participate can assemble at the following centres — Puducherry Bharathidasan Government College for Women and Womens Polytechnic, Lawspet in Puducherry, Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Institute of Engineering & Technology, Karaikal, SRK Arts College in Yanam and Mahe Institute of Dental Sciences in Mahe.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath