MBBS mop-up counselling today

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has issued a revised schedule for mop-up counselling for MBBS across quota categories via web conferencing mode on Wednesday.

A CENTAC press note said the counselling for NRI, government quota and management quota MBBS seats would be held via video conferencing in view the Covid-19 pandemic.

The web link will be sent to all candidates who deposit fee money in advance. In case of difficulty, if any, in participating through web conferencing due to connectivity issues, the candidates will be allowed to call in on the phone numbers 9566688077 8778157517 and choose the seats.

According to the revised counselling schedule, counselling for NRI quota will be at 9.30 a.m., government quota (reserved candidates) at 10 a.m., government quota (open) at 10.30 a.m. and management quota (which is open to all candidates on an all-India basis) at 2 p.m.

The video conferencing facility is also available region-wise and candidates with connectivity issues/ without proper facility to participate can assemble at the following centres — Puducherry Bharathidasan Government College for Women and Womens Polytechnic, Lawspet in Puducherry, Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Institute of Engineering & Technology, Karaikal, SRK Arts College in Yanam and Mahe Institute of Dental Sciences in Mahe.