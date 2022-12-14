MBBS mop-up counselling in Puducherry on December 15

December 14, 2022 04:46 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) will hold mop-up counselling for medical seats under the government, management and NRI quota seats on December 15. CENTAC in a press release said the mop-up counselling will be held from 9.45 a.m. for the NRI quota, and for the government and management quota from 10.30 a.m. at the office of CENTAC in the Puducherry Technological University campus. The mop-up counselling will be held in both online and offline modes.

The web link will be sent to all the candidates who have deposit money in advance. Candidates will be allotted seats only after payment of fees. They have the option of making payment online using the payment gateway or to the CENTAC bank account. If the candidates failed to join and the college was not able to fill the seat from the 1:10 list sponsored by CENTAC, the tuition fee paid during the mop-up round would be forfeited. If the college was able to fill the seat, ₹2 lakh would be forfeited and the remaining amount would be refunded after six months.

In case they face any connectivity issue during the web conference, the candidates will be allowed to call on the phone numbers that will be published on the CENTAC website before the counselling session.

Meanwhile, the Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association have urged the Puducherry Government to ensure that the private medical colleges in the Union Territory allot seats under the government quota proportionate to their increase in intake for the current academic year.

V. Balasubramanian, president of the association, pointed out that Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Puducherry had applied for an increase in the intake of MBBS seats from 150 to 250 this year. The government should ensure that at least 50 percent of the 100 seats is earmarked to the government quota.