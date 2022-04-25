MBBS mop-up counselling in Puducherry on April 26

It will be held from 10.30 a.m. in online and offline modes

The Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) will hold a special mop-up counselling for medical seats under the government quota on April 26.

According to a release, the mop counselling will be held from 10.30 a.m. in both online and offline modes. The web link will be sent to all candidates who deposit fee money in advance. In case of difficulty, the candidates will be allowed to call in on the phone numbers 95666 88077, 90424 12110 and choose the seats.

The video conferencing facility is also available region-wise and candidates with connectivity issues/without proper facility to participate can assemble at the following centres - Puducherry Technological University campus, Pillaichavady; Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Karaikal; SRK Government Arts College, Yanam and Mahatma Gandhi Government Arts College, Mahe.

The Centac said requests were received from candidates who had joined courses to attend the mop-up counselling. The committee had decided to allow sliding.

Candidates will be allotted seats only after payment of fee. They have the option of making payment online using the payment gateway or submitting a Demand Draft. The demand draft should be drawn in favour of Centac convenor.

The release said if the candidates failed to join, the tuition fee paid during the mop-up round would be forfeited. Therefore, it is advised that the candidates make a considerate decision before taking the seat in special mop-up round.