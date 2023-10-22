ADVERTISEMENT

MBBS degrees awarded to 137 students at PIMS convocation

October 22, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rohit Sarin, an international consultant with World Health Organisation, urged the outgoing graduate doctors to uphold professional ethics in their practice

The Hindu Bureau

Rohit Sarin, WHO consultant, presenting the best overall graduate award to a student at the PIMS convocation ceremony. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rohit Sarin, an international consultant with World Health Organisation and former Director of the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases in New Delhi, has underscored the importance of humanity in the field of modern medicine.

Delivering the Graduation Day address at a recent convocation ceremony of the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr. Sarin urged the outgoing graduate doctors to uphold professional ethics in their practice.

A total of 137 MBBS students from the 2017 batch and 35 postgraduate students from the 2019 batch were presented degrees.

Peter Manoharan, PIMS Medical Superintendent, administered the Hippocratic Oath to graduates.

Raghavalakshmi received the award for the best overall graduate and Sudharshanam G.R.M. the best outgoing graduate. Various other undergraduate and postgraduate students received awards for their academic excellence.

Distinguished faculty members, who had published their research in peer-reviewed journals, were felicitated on the occasion.

Anil J. Purty, PIMS Director-Principal, presented the annual report for 2023.

Dilip Mathai, chief mentor; P. Stalin, vice-principal (PG and Research); Magi M., vice-principal (UG); Nayyar Iqbal, coordinator, medical education unit; and heads of various departments, faculties and the parents of the graduates participated.

Earlier, graduating students participated in a tree planting programme on the campus.

