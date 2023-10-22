HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MBBS degrees awarded to 137 students at PIMS convocation

Rohit Sarin, an international consultant with World Health Organisation, urged the outgoing graduate doctors to uphold professional ethics in their practice

October 22, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Rohit Sarin, WHO consultant, presenting the best overall graduate award to a student at the PIMS convocation ceremony.

Rohit Sarin, WHO consultant, presenting the best overall graduate award to a student at the PIMS convocation ceremony. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rohit Sarin, an international consultant with World Health Organisation and former Director of the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases in New Delhi, has underscored the importance of humanity in the field of modern medicine.

Delivering the Graduation Day address at a recent convocation ceremony of the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr. Sarin urged the outgoing graduate doctors to uphold professional ethics in their practice.

A total of 137 MBBS students from the 2017 batch and 35 postgraduate students from the 2019 batch were presented degrees.

Peter Manoharan, PIMS Medical Superintendent, administered the Hippocratic Oath to graduates.

Raghavalakshmi received the award for the best overall graduate and Sudharshanam G.R.M. the best outgoing graduate. Various other undergraduate and postgraduate students received awards for their academic excellence.

Distinguished faculty members, who had published their research in peer-reviewed journals, were felicitated on the occasion.

Anil J. Purty, PIMS Director-Principal, presented the annual report for 2023.

Dilip Mathai, chief mentor; P. Stalin, vice-principal (PG and Research); Magi M., vice-principal (UG); Nayyar Iqbal, coordinator, medical education unit; and heads of various departments, faculties and the parents of the graduates participated.

Earlier, graduating students participated in a tree planting programme on the campus.

Related Topics

Puducherry / medical colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.