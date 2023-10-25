MBBS admissions made after NMC deadline kick up a row in Puducherry

October 25, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 10:04 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Controversy has trailed the medical admissions process under the auspices of the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), with concerns mounting over the fate of students who were admitted during counselling rounds past the September 30 cut-off fixed by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Sources said the future of about 450 students hangs in the balance because of the failure of authorities to complete the counselling rounds before the deadline. In a notification on October 19, the NMC had, while citing Supreme Court orders, categorically stated that “any counselling, if carried out by the Central Authorities/State authorities/medical colleges shall be considered to be invalid and the students admitted, if any, shall be discharged immediately.”

“We had sought an extension of time for completing the counselling process as early as the first week of September, but we did not receive a response. We are optimistic that the NMC will take a decision that upholds the interests of the student community”, said Pankaj Kumar Jha, Health Secretary.

“The chaos and confusion surrounding CENTAC procedures has become an all-too familiar pattern year after year. It is high time that the government cleans up what has turned a messy state of affairs with medical admissions,” said M. Narayanasamy, president of the Puducherry UT All CENTAC Students Parents Association (PCESPA),

“The government may have to make a compelling case before the NMC explaining the circumstances of overshooting the cut-off date for completing medical admissions,” an official said.

However, sources said that citing the period of awaiting Central clearance for the proposal to earmark 10% of seats for NEET-qualifying students from government schools, as an excuse for overshooting the cut-off may not cut ice.

The Ministry of Home Affairs accorded approval on September 5, allowing ample scope for completing all rounds of counselling by September 30, sources said.

The publication of a flawed seat matrix, and its subsequent revision, also fuelled delays in the admission process. As a result, only the first round of counselling took place before September 30, sources said.

Meanwhile, political parties across the aisle have flayed the government for pushing students into a situation where they face an uncertain future.

The CPI(M) State secretary R. Rajangam demanded a thorough probe, possibly by a retired Supreme Court Judge, into alleged lapses and irregularities in the admission process.

AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan wanted the government to bring out a white paper on the medical admission process. Calling for action against officials responsible for the delay, he urged the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister to take up the issue of the students with the Union Government.

AIADMK’s deputy secretary Vaiyyapuri Manikandan pointed out that in 2016 as well, medical students who were admitted after the deadline were disqualified, and had to run from pillar to post, eventually getting recognition after a protracted legal fight.

“This time too, we fear that seeking legal recourse could be the only path to justice for students,” said Mr. Narayanasamy, who is shortly leaving to Delhi to petition the NMC on behalf of affected students.

