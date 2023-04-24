ADVERTISEMENT

MAWS secretary inspects underground drainage work

April 24, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The work was executed by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department at a cost of ₹263 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday reviewed the progress made in implementing the underground drainage system in Villupuram town. 

A release from the district administration said the work was executed by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department for ₹263 crore in the newly-annexed areas of Valuthareddy, Salamedu, Kakuppam, Erumanathangal and Panampattu in the Villupuram municipality.

Mr. Meena along with officials inspected the construction of a lifting station at Pandian Nagar and directed TWAD officials to complete the works on time.

