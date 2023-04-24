MAWS secretary inspects underground drainage work

April 24, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday reviewed the progress made in implementing the underground drainage system in Villupuram town.

A release from the district administration said the work was executed by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department for ₹263 crore in the newly-annexed areas of Valuthareddy, Salamedu, Kakuppam, Erumanathangal and Panampattu in the Villupuram municipality.

Mr. Meena along with officials inspected the construction of a lifting station at Pandian Nagar and directed TWAD officials to complete the works on time.

