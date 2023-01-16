Mattu Pongal celebrated in the suburbs of Puducherry

January 16, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Mattu Pongal was celebrated with fervour and gaiety in the suburbs of Puducherry on Monday. Cattle were washed and their horns were painted. A large number of people also participated in the festivities held at Auroville.

The Gomatha Temple at Karuvadikuppam here celebrated ‘Mattu Pongal’ at its ‘Goshala’ after giving them a bath and painting the horns in different hues.

For Kaanum Pongal festival, security has been strengthened at several places including the Promenade here, where people throng in large numbers.