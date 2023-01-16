Mattu Pongal celebrated in the suburbs of Puducherry

Mattu Pongal was celebrated with fervour and gaiety in the suburbs of Puducherry on Monday. Cattle were washed and their horns were painted. A large number of people also participated in the festivities held at Auroville.
The Gomatha Temple at Karuvadikuppam here celebrated ‘Mattu Pongal’ at its ‘Goshala’ after giving them a bath and painting the horns in different hues.
For Kaanum Pongal festival, security has been strengthened at several places including the Promenade here, where people throng in large numbers.
COMMents
SHARE