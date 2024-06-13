Mass yoga show on the beach in lead-up to Yoga Day

A mass demonstration of the common yoga protocol was organised at the Promenade Beach on Thursday as a prelude to the 10th International Day of Yoga falling on June 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the third successive year, the Ministry of Ayush has designated Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) to organise various events leading up to June 21.

The month long celebrations led by SBV’s Institute of Salutogenesis and Complementary Medicine (ISCM) consisting of School of Yoga Therapy and School of Music Therapy that began on May 21 features international faculty development programmes, a national conference, mass yoga demo/awareness sessions on the common protocol and scientific conclaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of Ayush, collaborated for the mass demonstration held between 6.30 am and 8.00 am.

Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice Chancellor and A.R. Srinivasan, Registrar, were among those who participated.

Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Director of ISCM administered the common yoga protocol to the students, staff and faculty of the constituent units of SBV. Nearly 400 students, staff and faculty performed different yoga postures and depicted pranayama techniques.

As part of the month-long events, Sharanya Chaitanya from Chinmaya Mission in Puducherry, addressed a national conference on “Yoga for Women Empowerment”.

According to the SBV, the ISCM’s goal is to seamlessly integrate the nuances and benefits of yoga as a tool of wellness or salutogenesis into the mainstream of modern medicine, besides fostering academics and evidence based research in yoga therapy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.