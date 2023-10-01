Mass sanitation drive taken up in Puducherry as part of ‘Ek Tareek-Ek Ghanta-Ek Saath’ campaign

October 01, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A mass sanitation drive involving thousands of volunteers and 866 events was undertaken across the Union Territory as part of the nation-wide ‘Ek Tareek-Ek Ghanta-Ek Saath’ campaign on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

In the capital, over 750 volunteers, including those from the transgender community, engaged in cleaning Promenade beach.

Several activities were launched in the urban and rural segments led by line departments, including the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Department Of Science, Technology and Environment (DSTE), Health, Education, Social Welfare and Tourism. Organisations such as educational institutions, banks, rotary clubs, schools, and colleges joined the campaign.

The drive launched by the GST and Central Excise Commissionerate was led by N. Padmasri, Commissioner. Around 500 doctors, students, and staff from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) launched cleanliness drives at Rock Beach, Bharathi Park, Community Hall, Thondamanatham Puducherry, Akkasamy Madam Street, and Vazhaikulam.

Sanjay Gothi, from Gothi Charitable Trust; Vishnu Bhat, former director of Jipmer, Deputy Director Krishana Gopal Goyal, Medical Superintendent L.N. Dorairajan, and the Dean (Academic) Vikram Kate led the campaign at various spots.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presided over the State Level Shramdaan function. Public Works Department Minister K. Lakshminarayanan; MLA K.S.P Ramesh; Puducherry Municipal Commissioner S. Sivakumar, and Oulgaret Commissioner A. Sureshraj were present. The programme was attended by more than 175 people.

In all, 229 events were undertaken in five urban local bodies under the leadership of G. Soundirarajan, Deputy Director, Municipal Administration. Around 12,500 citizens came forward to make their contribution towards a cleaner city.

Senior elected representatives such as V. Vaithilingam, MP, Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga, and MLAs Ramesh Parambath, M. Vaithiyanathan, P.R.N. Thirumurugan, and Richard Johnkumar, joined the citizens in the clean-up drives at various places. In rural areas, two major events were held in each commune panchayat area, which was attended by senior bureaucrats, secretaries, and heads of departments.

In a drive under the chairmanship of Speaker R. Selvam, R. Rathna, Deputy Director (Rural Development) led the cleanliness campaign at Nonakuppam and Thavalakuppam villages, in Ariankuppam commune panchayat. More than 200 citizens participated.

Swachhata Pledge was administered at all the events, and SafaiMitras were appreciated for their remarkable contribution in Swachhata activities.

