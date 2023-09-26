Mass cleanliness drive on Sunday

September 26, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Oulgaret Municipality will launch a mass cleanliness drive on October 1, in response to the Centre’s ‘Shramdan for Swachhata’ appeal.

According to a press release, representatives of various organisations and volunteers are expected to participate in the drive. The Oulgaret Municipality has identified 35 locations, including areas near the Puducherry airport, Uzhavar Sandhai, Kamarajar Manimandapam, Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital, 100-feet Road, Indira Gandhi Square, East Coast Road junction and Moolakulam.

NGOs, residents’ welfare associations, private organisations and individuals interested in participating in the cleanliness drive can contact the Oulgaret Municipality on 0413 - 2200382 and 9443960447.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.