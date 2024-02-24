Masi Magam celebrated in Puducherry

February 24, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Hundreds of people gathered at Vaithikuppam to offer prayers to the temple deities brought there as part of ‘Masi Magam’ festival in Puducherry on Saturday.

The main deities of important temples in Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu were brought to Vaithikuppam and Kurussukuppam seashore for theerthavari ceremonies. Since morning, devotees lined up on the streets to witness the processions in which the deities were taken to the beach to offer the ceremonial ablution.

Devotees also offered prayers at Ganga Varaha Nadeeswarar temple in Thirukanchi, situated on the banks of Sankarabarani river. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan offered prayers at Thirukanchi temple and at Vaithikuppam.

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works Department K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar and legislators offered prayers.

A holiday was declared for all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal in view of the festival.