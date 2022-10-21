Martyrs remembered on Police Commemoration Day in Villupuram

In Cuddalore district, the solemn occasion drew to a close with a 21 gun salute by AR police personnel.

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
October 21, 2022 23:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian paying homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, during the Police Commemoration Day in Villupuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian led police personnel in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts in paying homage to their colleagues who died in the line of duty on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day here on Friday.

After the commemoration parade in Villupuram, the DIG and Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha placed wreaths at the Martyrs’ column in the Armed Reserve (AR) police grounds.

In Cuddalore district, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan led the police in paying homage at the AR grounds. The solemn occasion drew to a close with a 21 gun salute by AR police personnel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi district Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan led the police in paying homage at the District Police Office in Kallakurichi.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year to pay respects to the 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Springs area near Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police sources said that as many as 264 police personnel who lost their lives, were remembered at the Police Commemoration Day across the country this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app