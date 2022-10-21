Martyrs remembered on Police Commemoration Day in Villupuram

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian paying homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, during the Police Commemoration Day in Villupuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian led police personnel in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts in paying homage to their colleagues who died in the line of duty on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day here on Friday.

After the commemoration parade in Villupuram, the DIG and Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha placed wreaths at the Martyrs’ column in the Armed Reserve (AR) police grounds.

In Cuddalore district, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan led the police in paying homage at the AR grounds. The solemn occasion drew to a close with a 21 gun salute by AR police personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi district Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan led the police in paying homage at the District Police Office in Kallakurichi.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year to pay respects to the 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Springs area near Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

Police sources said that as many as 264 police personnel who lost their lives, were remembered at the Police Commemoration Day across the country this year.