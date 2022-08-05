Puducherry

Marathon to promote sports on Sunday

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 05, 2022 18:10 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:10 IST

A marathon will be organised in Puducherry on Sunday to promote the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Making India a leading Nation in Sports’.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy said the event would be held near Gandhi Thidal at 6 a.m.

“The Parliament (Sansad) Sporting Event is constituted with the aim of promoting sports, preparing the players and developing sports culture for commemorating the 75th [year of] Independence of the country,” he said.

