Marathon to promote sports on Sunday
A marathon will be organised in Puducherry on Sunday to promote the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Making India a leading Nation in Sports’.
Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy said the event would be held near Gandhi Thidal at 6 a.m.
“The Parliament (Sansad) Sporting Event is constituted with the aim of promoting sports, preparing the players and developing sports culture for commemorating the 75th [year of] Independence of the country,” he said.
