Marathon man from Chennai

The Auroville Marathon has several regulars who make it a point to not miss the event at any cost.

And, DMK MLA M. Subramanian, from Chennai is one of the staunchest of the lot.

Mr. Subramanian, who is a former Mayor, led a group from Chennai’s Guindy Runners Club to the 13th Auroville Marathon.

This was the sixth successive marathon that Ma Su, as he is fondly called, was participating in and he has clocked over 112 km in Auroville since the first edition he attended in 2014.

“My aspiration is to participate in running events in all States of the country,” said Mr. Subramanian, who has visited 20 States/Union Territories so far.

His running feats span events overseas — a mindboggling 11 countries, ranging from the UK to Australia and Norway, and the holder of a clutch of national and international records such as the Limca Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. He was also feted by The World Records University with a honorary doctorate for completing 50 half marathons in three years, while World Records Union felicitated him with the Golden Disk award for running 75 half marathons.

Unimaginable, considering that the sexagenarian is a survivor of a near-fatal accident in 2004 and doctors had expressed doubts whether he would ever walk properly.

This marathon man surely looks unstoppable neither by his hectic life as a legislator serving Saidapet constituents nor his diabetes condition of the last 22 years. As one member of the Running Club said, “I wouldn’t be into running if not for his inspiration”.