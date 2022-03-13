Marathi filmmaker felicitated
His film ‘Pondicherry’ gets special screening
A special screening of Marathi film ‘Pondicherry’, which was shot entirely using a smartphone, was hosted by the Tourism Department on Sunday.
The film, by Sachin Kundalkar, Marathi film director and screenwriter, has captured important tourist and commercial areas of the city.
It was screened with subtitles at Ratna Theatre. Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan felicitated Mr. Kundalkar and his associates on the occasion.
Director of Tourism P. Priytarshny and other officials participated in the event.
The film was also screened at Children’s Park (near Duplex Statue) for tourists and the general public.
