Marapalam junction to be closed for traffic on Sunday

The Electricity Department plans to carry out repair works on damaged high tension cable lines. New cable lines will be laid for which the road at the Marapalam junction will have to be cut, says official

January 20, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic diversions will be also made at Murungapakkam and Marapalam junction for two-wheelers and other vehicles, according to Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran.

The Marapalam junction on Cuddalore Road will be closed for vehicular traffic to facilitate cable laying works on Sunday. Vehicles proceeding towards Cuddalore from Puducherry will have to reach Indira Gandhi Statue and then take Villianur-Karikalampakkam-Abishekapakkam-Nallavadu- Thavalakuppam stretch.

Similarly, cars and heavy vehicles coming towards the town from Cuddalore will have to take a left turn from Thavalakuppam junction to reach the Indira Gandhi Square.

The vehicles will have to take Thavalakuppam-Abishekapakkam-Villianurbypass-Arumparthapuram-flyover-Indira Gandhi Statue-Nellithope-New Bus Stand route to reach the town from Cuddalore.

Traffic diversions will be also made at Murungapakkam and Marapalam junction for two-wheelers and other vehicles, Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran told reporters.

The Electricity Department planned to carry out repair works on damaged high tension cable lines. New cable lines would also be laid for which the road at the Marapalam junction will have to be cut, said an official.

Mr. Maran appealed to the public to cooperate with the traffic regulations by avoiding the Marapalam stretch for commuting.

