Map emerging virus data with micro-containment measures: L-G

PUDUCHERRY

17 April 2021 01:49 IST

‘Averting a lockdown that can impact local economy is in the hands of the people’

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday called for greater coordination in mapping of emerging coronavirus data with the activation of micro-containment measures on the ground.

After inspecting the COVID war room at the Emergency Operation Centre of the Disaster Management Authority, Ms. Soundarajan said war room data needed to be translated into graded and effective risk reduction measures in places where incidence of infection was high.

In addition to ramping up timely availability of medical facilities to home isolation patients who required it, micro-containment zones needed to be carved out to cut the transmission of COVID-19, she said.

She also advised personnel manning the 104 COVID helpline to constantly liaison between patients calling in and hospitals and medical staff.

The Lt. Governor, who earlier flagged off two fully-equipped mobile vaccination units, said the vehicles would be sent to factories that employ 100 workers or more, on a need to basis.

She said that all necessary measures were being undertaken on a war-footing to keep the pandemic under control. The administration is in constant touch with officials in the regions of Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe to ascertain the status of COVID-19 control and to address specific requirements, Ms. Soundararajan said.

According to the Lt. Governor, it was a creditable achievement that during the Tika Utsav campaign alone, about 53,000 people had been vaccinated in the Union Territory. There was no shortage of vaccines in the Union Territory after the Centre released a consignment of 1.1 lakh vials recently, she said.

Preventing transmission

Calling for continued public participation in the vaccination drive, Ms. Soundararajan said as more and more people became immunised, the lower the risks of transmission of the infection.

Inaugurating a COVID-19 vaccination camp for farmers at Thattanchavady Mandi, the Lt. Governor, while urging the beneficiaries to not ignore safety norms post-vaccination, pointed out that the benefit of immunisation was that even the effects would be subdued in the eventuality of getting an infection.

She appealed to those who took the first shot to ensure that they got the second one too to attain immunity. Alongside volunteering for vaccination, people also needed to adhere to safety protocols for some more time. “In spite of all the efforts of the administration, averting graded lockdown measures that could impact the local economy is in the hands of the people,” she said.

Advisers to the Lt. Governor C. Chandramouli and A.P. Maheshwari, T. Arun, Health Secretary, and S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, accompanied the Lt. Governor.