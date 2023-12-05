Manual on TB research released

December 05, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A manual for submission of operational research on Tuberculosis was launched at a recent workshop hosted by the Department of Community Medicine, IGMCRI.

Ashok Bharadwaj, National Task Force Chair, National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), and Anil Purty, National Task Force Vice-Chair/ Director, PIMS released the Standard Operating Procedure for submission of Operational Research in Tuberculosis to State TB Office during the two-day workshop co-hosted by the State TB Cell, State Task Force and Operational Research Committee, Puducherry.

C. Udayashankar, Director, IGMCRI, Venkatesh, State TB Officer/ State Nodal Officer – NTCP and Kavita, Zonal Task Force Operational Research Vice-Chair/ Medical Superintendent, IGMCRI, participated.

The event was held under the auspices of the NTEP, the flagship component of the National Health Mission (NHM), that frames the technical and managerial leadership to anti-tuberculosis activities across the country.

The National Strategic Plan 2017–25 envisages a “TB free India”, with strategies under the broad themes of “Prevent, Detect, Treat and Build pillars for universal coverage and social protection”

Earlier, G. Sriramulu, Health Director, opened the workshop that aims to sensitise and encourage the faculties and Post-Graduate students of medical colleges to conduct more research in the areas of eliminating TB, procedure for conducting research, how to submit research proposals to State TB Office and to explore new innovative ideas in eliminating the TB disease burden.

Faculties and Post-Graduate students from Medical Colleges in Puducherry participated in the workshop.