ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Kumar Lal relieved as DGP of Puducherry

June 21, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

B. Srinivasan, who is currently serving in Jammu and Kashmir, is to soon assume office as the new DGP of Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The outgoing DGP of Puducherry, Manoj Kumar Lal, receiving salute of the parade contingent during his farewell parade held at PTS at Gorimedu in Puducherry on June 21, 2023 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Manoj Kumar Lal has been relieved as Director General of Police of Puducherry following his transfer to New Delhi by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

The Police Department on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, organised a farewell parade for Mr. Lal at the Police Training School ground in Gorimedu. Various contingents of the territorial police participated in the parade. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lal complimented the force for making speedy arrest of culprits involved in murder and theft cases. The speedy investigation in criminal cases helps the force regain the trust of people, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged the police personal to maintain physical fitness. Last year, Mr. Lal was appointed as DGP of Puducherry after being in the Intelligence Bureau for long years. 

The MHA, had, in the first week of this month, posted B. Srinivasan, who is currently serving in Jammu and Kashmir, as the new DGP of Puducherry. He is expected to join duty very shortly, said a source in police.

Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya were present at the passing out parade. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US