HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manoj Kumar Lal relieved as DGP of Puducherry

B. Srinivasan, who is currently serving in Jammu and Kashmir, is to soon assume office as the new DGP of Puducherry

June 21, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The outgoing DGP of Puducherry, Manoj Kumar Lal, receiving salute of the parade contingent during his farewell parade held at PTS at Gorimedu in Puducherry on June 21, 2023

The outgoing DGP of Puducherry, Manoj Kumar Lal, receiving salute of the parade contingent during his farewell parade held at PTS at Gorimedu in Puducherry on June 21, 2023 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Manoj Kumar Lal has been relieved as Director General of Police of Puducherry following his transfer to New Delhi by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

The Police Department on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, organised a farewell parade for Mr. Lal at the Police Training School ground in Gorimedu. Various contingents of the territorial police participated in the parade. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lal complimented the force for making speedy arrest of culprits involved in murder and theft cases. The speedy investigation in criminal cases helps the force regain the trust of people, he said. 

He also urged the police personal to maintain physical fitness. Last year, Mr. Lal was appointed as DGP of Puducherry after being in the Intelligence Bureau for long years. 

The MHA, had, in the first week of this month, posted B. Srinivasan, who is currently serving in Jammu and Kashmir, as the new DGP of Puducherry. He is expected to join duty very shortly, said a source in police.

Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya were present at the passing out parade. 

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.