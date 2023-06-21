Manoj Kumar Lal relieved as DGP of Puducherry

June 21, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Manoj Kumar Lal has been relieved as Director General of Police of Puducherry following his transfer to New Delhi by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Police Department on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, organised a farewell parade for Mr. Lal at the Police Training School ground in Gorimedu. Various contingents of the territorial police participated in the parade.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lal complimented the force for making speedy arrest of culprits involved in murder and theft cases. The speedy investigation in criminal cases helps the force regain the trust of people, he said.

He also urged the police personal to maintain physical fitness. Last year, Mr. Lal was appointed as DGP of Puducherry after being in the Intelligence Bureau for long years.

The MHA, had, in the first week of this month, posted B. Srinivasan, who is currently serving in Jammu and Kashmir, as the new DGP of Puducherry. He is expected to join duty very shortly, said a source in police.

Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya were present at the passing out parade.