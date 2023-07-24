ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur violence | Puducherry DMK women’s wing stages demonstration

July 24, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The DMK’s Puducherry convenor, R. Siva, addressing the protesters, said the BJP had shamed the entire nation by failing to control the violence in the Northeastern State; he urged the cadre to “teach the BJP a lesson” in next year’s general elections

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK’s women wing organised a demonstration in Puducherry to condemn the violence in Manipur | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Puducherry opposition leader and the DMK local unit’s convenor R. Siva, on Monday, said that the BJP had put the entire nation to shame by failing to control the violence in Manipur

Addressing a protest organised by the women’s wing of the DMK to condemn the sexual assault of women in Manipur, he said the unabated violence in the Northeastern State has put the country to shame.

ALSO READ
PM Modi should take full responsibility for Manipur violence, Home Minister Amit Shah should resign: CPI T.N. Secretary

For more than two months, there had continual incidents of violence taking place in the State, Mr. Siva said, and added that it was only when a video of women being stripped and paraded in the strife-torn State surfaced on social media platforms, that the Prime Minister reacted. Even now, he said, violent incidents were continuing in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre and the Manipur government have failed to bring peace to the hill state. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections would be an opportunity for the people to teach the BJP a lesson, he said.

Mr. Siva urged the DMK cadre to work towards the victory of the alliance in the LS elections. “Whoever our alliance nominates as the candidate for the Puducherry LS seat, we should ensure the victory of that candidate,” he said. 

Former Minister S P Sivakumar and DMK legislator Anibal Kennedy were among those attended. 

Minor injury sustained

Meanwhile, Mr Siva sustained a minor injury on his eyebrow when he slipped and fell on the podium of the protest venue near the Swadeshi Mill complex. He was taken to a private clinic where doctors treated him for bruises and then discharged him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US