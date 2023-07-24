Manipur violence | Puducherry DMK women’s wing stages demonstration

July 24, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry opposition leader and the DMK local unit’s convenor R. Siva, on Monday, said that the BJP had put the entire nation to shame by failing to control the violence in Manipur.

Addressing a protest organised by the women’s wing of the DMK to condemn the sexual assault of women in Manipur, he said the unabated violence in the Northeastern State has put the country to shame.

For more than two months, there had continual incidents of violence taking place in the State, Mr. Siva said, and added that it was only when a video of women being stripped and paraded in the strife-torn State surfaced on social media platforms, that the Prime Minister reacted. Even now, he said, violent incidents were continuing in the State.

The Centre and the Manipur government have failed to bring peace to the hill state. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections would be an opportunity for the people to teach the BJP a lesson, he said.

Mr. Siva urged the DMK cadre to work towards the victory of the alliance in the LS elections. “Whoever our alliance nominates as the candidate for the Puducherry LS seat, we should ensure the victory of that candidate,” he said.

Former Minister S P Sivakumar and DMK legislator Anibal Kennedy were among those attended.

Minor injury sustained

Meanwhile, Mr Siva sustained a minor injury on his eyebrow when he slipped and fell on the podium of the protest venue near the Swadeshi Mill complex. He was taken to a private clinic where doctors treated him for bruises and then discharged him.