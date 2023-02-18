HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manikandan will discharge responsibilities of District Collector

District Collector E. Vallavan is on a 40-day training programme

February 18, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Secretary to Government D. Manikandan will discharge the responsibilities of Puducherry District Collector, revenue, relief-cum-rehabilitation, public works and Smart City Development Limited.

The link officer arrangement has been made after District Collector E. Vallavan left to Mussorie for mandatory 40-day training programme. Two other IAS officers — L. Kumar and A. Nedunchezhiyan — have also left to Mussorie. Meanwhile, Secretary T. Arun has been relieved following his transfer to Daman and Diu.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary M. Raju has been given additional charge of Excise, Commissioner-cum-Secretary P. Jawahar has been given additional charge of Tourism and Local Administration Department. Secretary to Government A. Muthamma will hold additional charge of Power, a government order said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.