Manikandan will discharge responsibilities of District Collector

February 18, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Secretary to Government D. Manikandan will discharge the responsibilities of Puducherry District Collector, revenue, relief-cum-rehabilitation, public works and Smart City Development Limited.

The link officer arrangement has been made after District Collector E. Vallavan left to Mussorie for mandatory 40-day training programme. Two other IAS officers — L. Kumar and A. Nedunchezhiyan — have also left to Mussorie. Meanwhile, Secretary T. Arun has been relieved following his transfer to Daman and Diu.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary M. Raju has been given additional charge of Excise, Commissioner-cum-Secretary P. Jawahar has been given additional charge of Tourism and Local Administration Department. Secretary to Government A. Muthamma will hold additional charge of Power, a government order said.