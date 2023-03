March 13, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government proposes to remove Prosopis juliflora, an invasive plant species, from mangroves and re-forest the area with naturally-occurring tidal species, according to a measure announced in the Budget for 2023-24.

The Forest Department will also establish a Watch Tower at Oussudu under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme. A project for a wild life sanctuary and promotion of eco-tourism at Oussudu is also mooted.