Man with high fever admitted to Jipmer

A 53-year-old native of Cuddalore working in Kerala, where Nipah has resurfaced, was admitted to Jipmer with high fever on Sunday. He is being treated in isolation ward, an official said. Laboratory test results are awaited, the official added.

