Man sets himself on fire in front of police station

A 35-year-old man set himself ablaze in front of the Muthandikuppam police station near Panruti on Thursday night accusing the police of being partisan while investigating a case.

Anantharaman, 35, of Sorathankuzhi near Panruti, sustained 40% burns and was rushed to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

Anantharaman and his relative Rajadurai, 32, of the same area had previous enmity.

The police had booked a case against Anantharaman and two of his family members on a complaint lodged by Rajadurai, who alleged that two of his thatched huts were set on fire by the former owing to previous enmity.

Alleging that the police were acting in a partisan manner, Anantharaman poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire in front of the police station.

Police personnel immediately doused the fire and rushed Anantharaman to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

Further investigations are on.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact State’s helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 - 24640050.