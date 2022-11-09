Man kills mother, buries body near house

Sakthivel, an alcoholic, quarrelled often with his mother over his demand for money to buy alcohol

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
November 09, 2022 20:43 IST

A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and buried her body near their house at Sithamur near Arakandanallur in Villupuram district on Tuesday. The murder came to light after the neighbours caught hold of the accused and alerted the police about the incident.

According to the police, the accused, Sakthivel was an alcoholic and frequently harassed his mother Ashodha, 67, for money to buy alcohol. On Tuesday night, Sakthivel picked up an argument with his mother as she refused to give him money. The accused banged his mother’s head against the wall and she died on the spot.

Subsequently, he buried her body near the house. On Wednesday morning, neighbours found the door of the house locked for a long time. They broke open the door and found Sakthivel in an inebriated condition. They asked Sakthivel about the whereabouts of his mother following which he confessed to his crime.

They caught Sakthivel and alerted the police who retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) for autopsy. A case has been registered.

