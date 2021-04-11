Man immolates partner, self at CMBT

Chennai

11 April 2021 00:45 IST

A man immolated himself and his partner, who was sleeping on one of bays in CMBT, Koyambedu, in the early hours of Saturday.

The police said the victims were platform dwellers. The police identified the victim as Muthu, 48, who was a labourer in Vadapalani, and the woman as Shanthi, 46, a conservancy worker in Koyambedu. They had been in a relationship for a few months, the police said. Muthu was angry since she was seeing another man.

At 1.30 a.m, Muthu came to the platform near the fourth bay, where Shanthi was sleeping, and set them both on fire. Passengers and shopkeepers put out the flames and alerted the police.

They were rushed to the Government Kilpauk Hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead, the police said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

(Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.)