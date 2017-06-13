Man held for watchman’s murder

The Mudaliarpet police on Tuesday arrested a history-sheeter in connection with the murder of a watchman in Murungampakkam near here. The victim, Kaliaperumal, 64, a watchman with a private firm was hacked to death in front of his house.

According to the police, the accused, Amalan alias Lourdunathan, a history-sheeter had recently come out on bail in a murder case. In 2013, he had killed Kaliaperumal’s daughter Sathiyapriya following a financial dispute. The victim had deposed evidence against Amalan in the murder case.

Enraged over this, Amalan murdered Kaliaperumal by slitting his throadtwith a sickle. Amalan was arrested by the police and he will be remanded in custody.

A recommendation will be sent to the District Magistrate to detain him under the Goondas Act, police said.