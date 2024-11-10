 />
Man held for threatening women in jewellery store

Published - November 10, 2024 10:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday arrested a 44-year-old man from Chennai for allegedly threatening three women working in a fashion jewellery store in Saram here. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday night.

In the video, the arrested, identified as D. Pazhani of Sengunram in Chennai, is seen asking for a matchbox to light a cigarette. When the women in the store ask him to leave, the man, who appears to be in an inebriated state, threatens them with dire consequences.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested Pazhani and brought him to Puducherry. Later, a video of the man’s apology was released by the police.

