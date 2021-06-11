Man held for sexual assault on minor girls

CHENNAI

11 June 2021 04:09 IST

All Women Police, Poonamallee on Thursday arrested a 49-year-old for sexually assaulting two girls, aged 11 and 8, repeatedly while they were playing near their house.

The parents who are living in the limits of Ambattur police district were shocked on hearing about the sexual assault on their children. The girls told the parents that when they were playing near their house, the offender, identified as Ramesh, lured them with sweet talk and sexually assaulted them. The parents lodged a complaint with the police.

All Women Police booked a case against K.Ramesh, of Kattupakkam, under sections 9 (Aggravated Sexual Assault)(l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and (m (whoever commits sexual assault on a child below twelve years) and 19 (Punishment for Aggravated Sexual Assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act. He was remanded in custody.

