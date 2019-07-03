Puducherry

Man held for sexual assault in Cuddalore

The Sethiathoppu All Women Police station on Monday arrested a petrol bunk shop owner under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged girl. Police gave the name of the accused as S. Selvakanthan, 49.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday. Selvakanthan lured the 13-year-old to his house on the pretext of giving her chocolates and sexually assaulted her. Hearing her cries, the neighbours came but the accused fled.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint and the police arrested Selvakanthan at Pattukottai in Thanjavur. The accused was remanded in judicial custody at Cuddalore Central Prison.

