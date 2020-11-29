Man held for selling travel agency cars

The Grand Bazaar police on Saturday arrested a person for selling cars hired from others claiming that he was operating the vehicles for a reputed institution.

The police gave the name of the accused as Rajasekharan, 47, a native of Cuddalore. While staying in Rainbow Nagar, he hired five cars from a travel agency at Reddiyarpalayam and two others from another place in the name of the institution.

He sold the cars for ₹35 lakh.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the travel agency owner, a case was registered and the accused was arrested, the police said.