Man held for morphing photo of girl in Puducherry

August 13, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime police in Puducherry on Saturday, August 12, 2023 arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly morphing the photo of a college student and threatening to upload them on the social media platform, Instagram.

According to police, the accused D. Vignesh of Rishivandiyam in Kallakurichi district had completed his B.E. and was working in a private firm.

Vignesh allegedly got in touch with the victim on Instagram and made a friend request. When the girl refused, he allegedly morphed her photo and threatened to upload them on Instagram. The girl lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Vignesh and seized his mobile phone. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed he had morphed the photos of several victims. He had also demanded sexual favours from them and threatened to upload them if they refused, police claimed.

The accused was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

